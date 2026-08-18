PM CARES Fund’s idle Rs 8,452 cr sparks calls for greater accountability

The Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund on Tuesday, 18 August, released an audited statement of receipts and expenditure, for the financial years 2023-24 and 2024-2025. This first report since the last disclosure for the financial year 2022-23 covers a single page and has been uploaded on the Fund’s website. The audited account for the year 2025-26 is yet to be uploaded.

The ‘private’ Fund operating under the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) claimed that as of March 2025, funds had grown to Rs 8,452 crore of which 80 per cent or Rs 6,641 crore is in fixed deposits in banks, earning an interest of Rs 450 crore. The statement for FY 2024-25 reveals income of over Rs 1,200 crore via donations and interests on deposits during the year. Against this, a sum of Rs 87 lakh is recorded as expenditure for the year ending 31 March 2025. The balance as on 31 March is Rs 8,452 crore.

It is hard to miss that the audited statement comes days after a Cockroach Janta Party spokesperson took a swipe at the PM CARES Fund when he was queried on CJP's source of funds.

As per the uploaded statement of accounts, only 0.01 per cent of the available funds were utilised, activist Anjali Bhardwaj has pointed out. Why are such large sums of money being kept idle? she asked. She also pointed out in a post on X that Rs 324 crore has been shown as refunds from implementing agencies but there is no information on what they were meant for and why they were refunded. “Were refunds done to evade accountability for faulty equipment,” she asked.