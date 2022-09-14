PM has given 1,000 sq kms of territory to China without fight: Rahul Gandhi

After reports of disengagement with China at Ladakh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the government for not restoring the status quo of April 2020 at Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

Rahul said, "China has refused to accept India's demand of restoring status quo of April 2020. PM has given 1000 Sq Kms of territory to China without a fight. Can GOI explain how this territory will be retrieved?"

Government sources on Tuesday said that there has been complete disengagement at key flashpoints in the Ladakh sector between India and China.