PM making his friends 'daulatveer', youth made 'Agniveers': Rahul Gandhi

Several states witnessed protests, including unbridled violence, after the Agnipath recruitment scheme for the armed forces was announced on June 14. It envisages recruiting youths in the age bracket of 17-and-half to 21 years for four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. For 2022, the upper age limit has been extended to 23 years.



The Congress had observed a peaceful satyagraha at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi as well as in various states on the issue on June 20.



Congress MPs had also taken out a peaceful march from Parliament. A delegation of senior leaders submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind requesting him to withdraw the controversial scheme. The president is the commander-in-chief of the armed forces.