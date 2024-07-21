PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi extend birthday wishes to Mallikarjun Kharge

He has been a Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka since 2020.

He was the chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee in the 16th Lok Sabha from 2016 to 2019.

During the UPA 2 government, Kharge served as the Minister of Railways from 2013 to 2014 and Minister of Labour and Employment from 2009 to 2013 in the Union Cabinet.

He was a Member of Parliament for Gulbarga, Karnataka from 2009 to 2019.