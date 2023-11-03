PM Modi, CM Kejriwal should call an emergency meeting over air pollution in Delhi: Congress

With the air quality in the national Capital dropping to ‘severe’ category, the Congress on Friday, 3 November, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to call an emergency meeting and discuss the necessary steps to curb pollution and pledged its support.

Addressing a press conference, Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Pawan Khera said, "Whether it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, they should call an emergency meeting over the air pollution."

He said, "Some necessary steps should be taken immediately. We had seen the era when the collars of white shirts would turn black in an hour. Sheila Dikshit was the Chief Minister then and effective steps were taken. And all the Opposition parties supported her."

"We are all ready to sit and talk, but first you decide to take necessary steps, this is our request," he added.

He made the remarks while responding to a question on the air quality in the national Capital dropping to ‘severe’ category even as Kejriwal is busy in campaigning in Madhya Pradesh.