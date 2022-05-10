PM Modi created two Indias, one for rich and another for poor: Rahul Gandhi

Referring to the three-month jail sentence handed to independent MLA Jignesh Mevani for holding a protest March, Rahul said, It is only in Gujarat that you can be sentenced to jail for protesting.



"There are lakhs of youth like Jignesh Mevani who understand truth. Who knows about the Gujarat model of Narendra Modi? I would like to tell them that there is a need for a new Gujarat. It is a matter of your future. You want jobs, education, and health which they will not provide to you. They only know to sell your future to a few billionaires," the former Congress president said.

"The youth of Gujarat, whether they are Adivasis, Dalits, you will have to fight together. Congress party is with you 24 hours," he said.



Rahul also said that Congress wanted to revive the old "cooperative model", which he described as the "model of the people" and "of Amul where the voice of the public runs the government".



He promised the immediate withdrawal of the controversial Par-Tapi river link project if his party is voted to power.



"Here, large statues, Tapi river link projects are made, and your water is snatched away from you and given to the billionaire, and you get no benefit. I want to tell you clearly that once the Congress party wins an election here, we will scrap the river link project," Rahul said.



The Congress leader further said "jal, jungle, and jameen" do not belong to a handful of industrialists but the people of the country, and also spoke about the erstwhile UPA government's commitment to take benefits to the people through PESA, NREGA, and Land Acquisition Act.



"PM Modi had mocked MNREGA in Parliament, saying he wants to scrap it but will not do so to remind the country of what Congress did. Had MNREGA not been around during COVID-19, you know what would have happened to the country. The BJP is running the same programme today," he said.



Rahul also spoke about the works done by the Congress governments in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and said that the party will fulfil the promises once it forms a government in Gujarat.



Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal had separately addressed rallies in tribal-dominated areas in Gujarat.