PM Modi distracting Goans from real issues: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi refused to comment on the raging controversy over 'hijab' and said he would not get into any kind of conversation that will distract the people of Goa. "My mission is to focus what is important for the people of Goa," he said.



Rahul Gandhi, who is on a day long visit to the coastal state, said the Congress will win majority of seats in Goa and there won't be any need for post-poll alliances.



"Congress will get majority and act immediately to ensure we have a government in Goa," he said.