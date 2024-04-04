Congress slams Centre over drought relief issue

The Congress on Thursday, 4 April, termed as an "outright lie" the Centre's claims that the delay in releasing drought funds to Karnataka was because the state dispensation had submitted the proposal three months late, as it accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of indulging in "confrontational federalism".

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said eight months after this issue was first raised, the Modi government is now fabricating stories to defend its inaction.

"The prime minister started off his innings in May 2014 talking big about cooperative federalism. Instead, what he has delivered is confrontational federalism. Cooperative federalism is based on consensus, for which the prime minister has demonstrated a singular unwillingness and incapacity," Ramesh alleged.

"In contrast, confrontational federalism is based on creating conflict and division, which is the core skill of the prime minister and his home minister -- as evinced by the home minister's most recent claim," he said.