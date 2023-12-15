PM Modi, Kharge pay tributes to Sardar Patel on his death anniversary

Kharge also took to X and said, "When the people become united, then even the cruelest rule cannot stand before them... -- Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

"Tributes to the Iron Man of India, the first Deputy Prime Minister of the country, former Congress President and our idol, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who made independent India a complete nation, on his death anniversary," Kharge said.