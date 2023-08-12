PM Modi lied about HAL's revenue in Lok Sabha?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while replying to the no-confidence motion in Parliament on Thursday, August 10 claimed that the revenue of the HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) — a government-owned company — has increased.

Mocking, Rahul Gandhi who visited HAL in the wake of the protest against the Rafale defence ‘scam’ in 2019, PM told Parliament, “They [Rahul Gandhi and Opposition] tried to incite the workers and spread negativity. But now HAL is flourishing. It has recorded its highest-ever revenue. HAL has now become the pride of the country”.

PM’s claim about the increased revenue of the HAL — that lost an offset contract worth Rs 30,000 crore in the Rafale defence deal — turned out to be another lie. The offset contract was given to Anil Ambani’s 12 days old company with zero experience in defence manufacturing.