PM Modi making travel plans in India, abroad, but avoiding Manipur: Congress

The Congress on Saturday, 14 September strongly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Manipur situation and said he continues to make plans to travel in other parts of the country and abroad, but is "studiously avoiding" a visit to the "most troubled state".

Congress MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said on 3 May 2023, Manipur began burning and on 4 June 2023, a three-member commission of enquiry was set up to investigate the causes and spread of violence and riots.

"It was given six months to submit its report. No report has been submitted till now. The commission has just been given time till Nov 24, 2024 to do so," he said.

"Meanwhile the anguish and agony of the people of Manipur continues unabated. And the non-biological PM continues to make plans to travel in other parts of the country and abroad, studiously avoiding a visit to this most troubled state," Ramesh said in his post on X.