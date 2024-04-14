PM Modi orchestrating systematic campaign to do away with Constitution: Congress

The Congress accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday of orchestrating a systematic campaign to do away with the Constitution framed by B R Ambedkar and said the upcoming Lok Sabha election is about preserving and protecting Ambedkar's magnificent accomplishment.

Ambedkar's birth anniversary was celebrated on Sunday.

"Today our country celebrates the 133rd birth anniversary of the extraordinarily multi-faceted Dr B R Ambedkar -- at a time when calls for doing away with the Constitution of India, which is his greatest legacy, are getting shriller. This is undoubtedly part of a systematic campaign orchestrated by none other than the Prime Minister himself," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

"The strategy is simple but full of hypocrisy: keep up the pretence of upholding that legacy while undermining it daily and getting drum-beaters to call for a new Constitution," he added.

"This is what the 2024 election is fundamentally all about -- the preservation and protection of Dr Ambedkar's magnificent accomplishment along with the values in which it is anchored and principles in which it is grounded," Ramesh said.