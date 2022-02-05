PM Modi reaches Hyderabad, Telangana CM stays away

Chandrasekhar Rao, who has been openly attacking the Prime Minister, stayed away from receiving him.



Rao had nominated minister Srinivas Yadav as the Minister-in-Waiting to receive and see off the Prime Minister.



KCR, as Rao is popularly known, is also not likely to share the stage with Modi when the latter will unveil the 216-feet-high Statue of Equality at Muchintal near Shamshabad in the evening.



After landing at the airport, the Prime Minister left for Patancheru in a helicopter.