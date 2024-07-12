PM Modi should pay attention to basic economic issues of country: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday, 12 July said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "used PR" to keep the government away from basic issues but people were now demanding accountability after the June Lok Sabha poll results.

Kharge took a swipe at the prime minister, saying that while he is holding meetings under the shadow of cameras for the upcoming budget, he must pay attention to the basic economic issues of the country.

In a post in Hindi on X, the Congress president said, "Narendra Modi ji, Your government has ruined the lives of crores of people by pushing them into the pit of unemployment, inflation and inequality."

Listing the "failures" of the government, Kharge said that due to the unemployment rate of 9.2 per cent, the future of the youth is staring at naught.