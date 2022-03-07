PM Modi to speak with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and Russian President Putin
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, official sources said
Modi's expected talk with Zelenskyy comes amid India's all out efforts to evacuate its nationals, mostly students, from the country facing attack from Russia.
This is the second time Modi will speak to Zelenskyy since the war began.
The prime minister has also spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin after he launched an attack on Ukraine.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday afternoon, official sources said.
The telephonic talks will follow Modi's scheduled conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Modi's interaction with the two leaders comes amid India's all out efforts to evacuate its nationals, mostly students, from Ukraine, facing attack from Russia.
Modi had spoken to Putin earlier too when the war began.
Published: 07 Mar 2022, 9:39 AM