PM Modi trying to diminish AAP, says Kejriwal after ED searches at Amanatullah Khan's premise

The Chief Minister said that they have started arresting AAP ministers and senior leaders without proof. “They arrested Sanjay Singh and also conducted raids at the residence of Amanatullah Khan. The matter is in court, so I will not say much. But if you heard about the hearing of Manish Sisodia's case, the judge said it repeatedly that they did not have a single proof. They do not have any evidence against Manish Sisodia, which means that the entire case is fake," the AAP national convenor said.

Taking a jibe at Modi, Kejriwal said, “The ED raided Amanatullah Khan's residence yesterday and this is not the first time that the Prime Minister has ordered raids on AAP leaders. Since the time we formed a government in Delhi, Prime Minister Modi has been trying to diminish us."

Meanwhile, Khan also attacked the BJP and said, "For 12 hours they (ED) stayed at my residence and combed through all my belongings. My mother is sick and had to be treated with a nebuliser many times. Everyone in my family was troubled. I showed them my house and asked them if we look like people who would indulge in corruption."