PM Modi's brother, family injured in road accident in K'taka

Since the airbags opened up at the right time, the impact of the crash minimised and the occupants escaped with injuries. The front portion of the car has been damaged completely, the sources said.



Mysuru Police Superintendent Seema Latkar and others have rushed to the spot. A complaint has been registered at Mysuru South police station.



All the injured have been admitted to the JSS Hospital. Dr Madhu, Superintendent of the hospital stated that all the injured are out of danger. The grandson of Prahlad Modi has suffered injuries on the left side of his head.