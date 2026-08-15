‘Red Fort is no place for lies’: Akhilesh Yadav attacks PM Modi over women’s quota pitch

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misleading the country from the Red Fort, questioning his renewed appeal for political consensus on women’s reservation when the legislation had already been enacted in 2023.

Modi, during his Independence Day address, urged political parties to set aside their differences and help secure 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures.

Responding to the remarks, Yadav said the government should implement the law during the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections if it was serious about increasing women’s political representation.

“One should not speak lies from the Red Fort. It is not the place from where lies should be spoken,” Yadav told reporters at the Samajwadi Party office.

“Everyone knows that the women’s reservation Bill has already been passed. If the government genuinely intends to implement the law, it should do so in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections. We are ready,” he said.

Yadav added that implementing the quota would enable many women who currently lacked political opportunities to contest elections.

Parliament unanimously passed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in September 2023, providing for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies. The quota, however, did not apply to the 2024 general election.