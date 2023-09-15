PM Modi's stance on Chinese incursion 'heart-breaking': Rahul in 'Motorcycle Diaries'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday shared his recent visit to Ladakh through his 'Motorcycle Diaries', saying that it broke his heart to see a sense of betrayal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he lied about China not occupying the country's land in Ladakh.

He said that Ladakh is one of India's crown jewels and world's most important strategic locations.

He added that he will do everything he can to amplify the democratic voice of Ladakh.

Sharing the video of his journey titled 'Motorcycle Diaries: Listening to Ladakh', on YouTube, Rahul Gandhi said: "My father once told me that Pangong Tso Lake is one of the most beautiful places on Earth. I've always yearned to go to Ladakh, to witness the majestic views, listen to the people, understand their problems, and share their happiness."