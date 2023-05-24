PM Modi's visit leaves Aussie parliament divided

After US President Joe Biden cancelled his trip to Australia due to the debt-ceiling talks in Washington, the Quad leaders’ summit in Sydney became irrelevant and was thus cancelled. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to go ahead with his visit; as always, his priority is to address and meet the Indian diaspora. He had also scheduled meetings with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and top business CEOs.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had announced Modi’s three-nation tour beginning Friday that included his visit to Australia from May 22 to 24. Modi had last visited Australia nine years ago in 2014 when Tony Abbott was Prime Minister. However, this visit has come at a time when as The Guardian has reported the diasporas are increasingly split.

Modi addressed the diaspora at Australia’s largest entertainment and sporting arena in Sydney. According to Bloomberg, the fans came from across the country — on chartered flights from Melbourne dubbed “Modi Airways” where a one-way ticket cost A$249 ($165.17/ Rs 13,655) and on the “Modi Express” coach from Canberra and Brisbane. Tuesday’s donations-funded event was held at the Qudos Bank Arena — the same venue where the Backstreet Boys performed in March and Sam Smith and Lizzo will take the stage later this year.