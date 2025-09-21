PM must take responsibility for 8 years of ‘loot’, answer why he opposed GST as Gujarat CM: Congress

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to take credit for the reduction in GST rates while ignoring the “economic loot” over the past eight years through higher levies.

Sapkal said in a statement that Modi, who addressed the nation in the evening, claimed credit for slashing Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates.

“It was the PM himself who in 2017 introduced exorbitantly high GST rates that burdened industries, traders and ordinary citizens. The GST collection has doubled to Rs 22 lakh crore in these years, hitting consumers and small businesses the hardest. If Modi takes credit for rate cuts today, he must also accept responsibility for the loot inflicted for eight years,” he said.

Sapkal said senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had termed GST “Gabbar Singh Tax” and consistently demanded relief to stop the loot through high tax rates. “Modi delayed this decision for years. Even today, he remains silent on petrol and diesel prices,” he said.

In his address to the nation, PM Modi said the GST reforms kicking in from Monday will accelerate India’s growth story, emphasising that it is a big and important step for “aatmanirbhar Bharat” and linking a boost to ‘swadeshi’ products to the country’s prosperity.

The PM said a ‘GST bachat utsav (savings festival)’ will begin on Monday.

Targeting the PM’s call for self-reliance, Sapkal alleged that Modi “preaches” swadeshi while using foreign-made cars, watches, pens and phones. “If this is being projected as a savings festival, were the past eight years nothing but a loot festival,” he asked.

Sapkal also claimed that the PM’s speech lacked enthusiasm and confidence.

“This may be a reflection of growing anger among people and the slogans of ‘vote chor, gaddi chhod’ resonating across the country. Instead of misleading speeches, the prime minister must sincerely address inflation, unemployment and the crisis in agriculture,” he said.

Congress' state unit spokesperson Sachin Sawant said Modi had opposed the tax regime during his tenure as the Gujarat chief minister.