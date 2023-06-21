PM Narendra Modi meets Musk’s nemesis, Nassim Taleb
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, tweeted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Nassim Nicholas Taleb for his contribution in bring complex ideas in popular conversations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met earlier with Nassim Nicholas Taleb, renowned author and nemesis of Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, on June 21.
After Modi's meeting with Taleb, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted, "PM lauded Prof Taleb for his contribution in bringing complex ideas of risk and fragility in popular conversations. Highlighted India's growing start-up ecosystem and the risk-taking abilities of India's young entrepreneurs."
The author and thinker expounds on the quirks of history and how they impact the world.
Taleb and Musk have been engaged in Twitter fights, and Taleb took a dig at Musk on his own Twitter: "Elon Musk, while attacking me on Twitter, was next (in line to meet Modi) but I did not run into him."
