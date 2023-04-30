PM should answers issues raised by ex-Army chief over Pulwama attack: Congress's Shaktisinh Gohil

Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should break his silence and answers the issues raised by former Army chief General (retd) Shankar Roychowdhury over the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

"Gen (retd) Shankar Roychowdhury said the biggest responsibility for the martyrdom of soldiers in Pulwama rests with the government. The National Security Advisor, who advises the prime minister, is also guilty of lapses in security," Gohil, a Rajya Sabha MP, said on Saturday.

He said the prime minister's "silence" despite the reported allegations of former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik over the Pulwama attack and the questions raised by Gen (retd) Roy Chowdhury raises many questions.