Narendra Modi still peddling lies about Sandeshkhali: Mamata Banerjee

In an earlier clip, a man resembling BJP's Sandeshkhali mandal president Gangadhar Kayal was heard saying that the "staged" protests were done at the behest of Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari who was behind the "whole conspiracy".

The PM, who is also campaigning in West Bengal, alleged that TMC goons were threatening the tormented women of Sandeshkhali to protect the culprits

"All of us have seen what the TMC has done with the sisters and mothers of Sandeshkhali. The TMC goons are now threatening the women in Sandeshkhali as the name of the main culprit is Shajahan Sheikh. TMC is doing everything to protect the culprits of Sandeshkhali," he alleged.

Banerjee said the Centre's inaction against the governor, who is accused of molestation by a Raj Bhavan staffer, showed the BJP's "true anti-woman character".

"Why did the PM not ask the governor to resign during his overnight stay at Raj Bhavan?" she asked.

Modi arrived in Kolkata on Saturday and stayed the night at Raj Bhavan, before beginning his whirlwind campaign in the state on Sunday morning.