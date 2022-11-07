PM yet to acknowledge 'epic failure' of demonetisation move: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday over his government's 2016 demonetisation move, saying the PM is yet to acknowledge this "epic failure" that led to the "fall of the economy".





Kharge's remarks, a day before demonetisation's sixth anniversary, came over a media report which said that the currency with the public has jumped to a new high of Rs 30.88 lakh crore as of October 21.



"Demonetisation was promised to free the country of black money. But it destroyed businesses and ruined jobs. 6 years after the 'masterstroke' the cash available in public is 72% higher than that in 2016," Kharge said in a tweet.



"PM is yet to acknowledge this epic failure that led to fall of economy," the Congress president said.



