PMAY scam: Second round of central inspection team in Bengal soon

In the PIL filed at the division bench of Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj, BJP's Purulia district president, Vivek Ranga has appealed for immediate stay on disbursements under the scheme.



In the PIL, Ranga has also demanded a proper and thorough probe into the matter.



Trinamool Congress leadership have alleged that the Union government is unnecessarily isolating West Bengal by sending such central inspection teams to create excuses for not paying the central funds due under this project. They also said that the Union government is acting at the behest of the state BJP leaders in West Bengal especially the leader of the opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari.



Last week, a senior BJP leader in West Bengal approached the Calcutta High Court over alleged rampant corruption in implementation of the PMAY scheme.