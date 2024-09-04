PMLA 'brahmastra' to terrorise opposition will soon vanish: Singhvi

Rajya Sabha Congress MP and senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi has said several holes have already been punched in the "shield of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)" and that the so-called brahmastra (ultimate weapon) used by the government to terrorise the opposition will soon "vanish".

Singhvi, who is counsel for opposition leaders such as Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, also alleged that the Modi government was "distorting" the PMLA, and the courts were reacting.

The noted lawyer said he had obtained release orders for Kejriwal three times under the PMLA, but nothing could be done in the face of a "manipulative and vindictive" government.

"Each time I get a PMLA release you go and arrest him (Kejriwal) in CBI only because you want to delay, this is not fair. Have you ever heard of a person getting bail three times in PMLA and then you arrest him through CBI? Now they know that the time and the process is the punishment," Singhvi told PTI.

"They know that ultimately he deserves bail but you must delay it, you (BJP government) must get political brownie points by the delay. This has happened in other cases which I have done, be it Sanjay Singh or for other political parties... In that process, we are proud that we have made six-seven major chinks in the armour of the PMLA," the Rajya Sabha MP said.