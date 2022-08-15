PM's 'naari shakti' speech: Activists question Modi on what's done on ground for women

Akancha Srivastava, social activist and the founder of Akancha Srivastava Foundation, a non-profit organisation that works towards cyber safety knowledge, said the first and foremost issue is women safety and education.



"Access to education for girls has been very very disproportionate so I would like to see what are those policy changes. If we look at two, three tier towns there are many towns where girls still don't have access to washrooms in schools because of the mindset that girls are not considered to be somebody who would take their education seriously," she told PTI.



She asked where are the practical safety measures which were to be implemented with the Nirbhaya fund.



"I am glad we are speaking about it but till there is no suraksha and shiksha there could be no shakti. Even if there are measures they need to be scaled up 100 times. A little bit of a gap is there in implementation - there are all things in place, policies, funds and a genuine intention but I want to see execution," she said.



All India Progressive Women's Association member Kavita Krishnan said it is always welcome when an elected representative speaks of the need to change the mentality towards women in everyday life.



"My concern is that this kind of "advice" ('upadesh') is usually too general, never specific. So it rings hollow because there is silence on Modi's own supporters who auction Muslim women online, on Hindu-supremacist Yati Narsinhanand who has called for the rape of Muslim women and referred to women in BJP as sluts, and on those whom Modi himself follows on Twitter who attack women like me in the vilest language," she said.