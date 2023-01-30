PNB has about Rs 7,000 crore exposure in Adani Group entities

Punjab National Bank (PNB) which has about Rs 7,000 crore exposure in Adani Group entities on Monday said it is keeping a close watch on the situation developing following the damning disclosures by a US short seller.



The state-owned bank has total exposure of about Rs 7,000 crore. Out of that Rs 2,500 crore is related to the airport business.



"Whatever exposure we are having is backed by cash flow. Total exposure include investment of Rs 42 crore and remaining credit," PNB managing director Atul Kumar Goel said while announcing quarterly numbers.



As on date there is no worry as the bank has not too much exposure keeping the size of the lender, he said, "we are keeping a close watch on development (on Adani front) in times to come."