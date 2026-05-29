POCSO case: SC refuses to interfere with anticipatory bail to Swami Avimukteshwaranand

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to interfere with an Allahabad High Court order granting anticipatory bail to Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and his disciple in a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A bench comprising justices M.M. Sundresh and N. Kotiswar Singh dismissed a plea filed by complainant Ashutosh Brahmachari challenging the relief granted to the seer.

“Sorry, we are not going to interfere,” the bench observed while refusing to set aside the anticipatory bail order.

The case relates to allegations of sexual exploitation of several ‘batuks’ — young disciples — at an ashram linked to the accused. The FIR was registered at Jhunsi police station in Prayagraj following directions issued by a POCSO court.