POCSO court denies bail to rape accused

A Special POCSO court has rejected the bail application of accused Rehan, charged with physical exploitation of a mentally-retarded minor girl in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.



Judge Rajvir Singh observed that though the victim in her statement recorded under section 164 CrPC admitted that the accused had established physical relations with her consent, but since she was below 18 years of age, her consent had no meaning as per provisions of section 375 of Indian Penal Code, therefore, the offence committed by the accused was heinous.



Therefore, without making any comment on the merits of the case, the court was of the opinion that there were not sufficient grounds for bail hence the bail application was liable to be rejected.