POCSO not for teenage romances: Allahabad HC

Allowing the bail application of one Atul Mishra, Justice Rahul Chaturvedi observed, "Growing incidences where teenagers and young adults fall victim of the offences under the POCSO Act, and being slapped by the penal provisions of the Act without understanding the far-reaching implication of the severity of the enactment, is an issue that brings much concern to the conscience of this court."



"A reading of the statement of objects and reasons of POCSO Act would show that, as mentioned, to protect the child from the offences of sexual abuse, sexual assault and harassment, pornography, pursuant to the Article-15 of the Constitution of India,1950 and the conservation on the rights of the children. However, a large array of the cases filed under the Act seems to be those arising on the basis of the complaints/FIRs lodged by the families of adolescents and teenagers who are involved in romantic relationships with each other. The scheme of the Act clearly shows that it did not intend to bring within its scope or limits, the cases of the nature where the adolescents or teenagers involved in the dense romantic affair," he said.