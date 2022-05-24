Polarisation damaging foundations of India's growth: Kaushik Basu

The RBI has been mandated by the government to ensure that inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.



Asked will the policy tightening by the RBI bring inflation down, Basu said that it is time to go for policy tightening.



"But we also need policy action that goes beyond the RBI. The main aim should be to intervene where the supply bottlenecks are occurring and ease them as much as possible," he suggested.



In addition, Basu emphasised that there is a need to directly help small businesses, workers and farmers who are hit very badly by the rising cost of production.



He was also of the view that the government should provide financial support to the poor, saying the poor and the middle classes are being hit badly by this inflation and by the squeeze between differential wholesale and consumer price inflations.



On the issue of unemployment, Basu said the government needs to work on targeting fiscal interventions to help small producers, the informal sector and farmers.



"Since this has to be done without raising the fiscal deficit, we must be prepared to place an extra burden on the rich, at least temporarily, to tide over this difficult situation," he noted.