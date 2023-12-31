Police arrest 3 accused in connection with alleged rape of IIT-BHU student

Police in Varanasi have arrested three accused in connection with the alleged rape of a female Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) student on the Benares Hindu University (BHU) campus, a police official said on Sunday.

The SHO of Lanka police station Shivakant Mishra said the accused have been identified as Kunal Pandey, Anand alias Abhishek Chauhan and Saksham Patel.

The alleged incident occurred on the night of 1 November. According to the complainant, she had gone out of her hostel with a friend when three men on a motorcycle forcibly took her to a corner and gagged her after separating her from her friend near the Karman Baba temple.