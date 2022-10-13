Police bust 'Chinese investment fraud' of Rs 903 crore

A large amount of money from 38 virtual bank accounts of the private company went to two money changing companies.



The money received in rupees is converted to US dollars in cash. The money changers and forex exchanges are found to have repeatedly flouted guidelines laid down by RBI regarding money changing activities.



Those who received money in US dollars joined hands with other fraudsters and transferred it abroad through the hawala route, it said.



"It has come to light during the investigation that fraud has been committed through hawala to the extent of Rs 903 crore," the release said.



The investigation showed that two persons who played major role in the fraud are in China, police said.



Anand said the city police would coordinate with agencies like ED and DRI in view of the serious nature of the fraud.