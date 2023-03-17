Police can't act biased in permitting political rallies: Calcutta HC

According to Justice Mantha, the police authorities concerned should separately register the different applications and at the same time upload the status of the application on their respective websites. He also said that it is advisable to treat the application on a "first come first serve" basis, which means priority should be given to applicants applying before.



"There should not be any kind of disparity on this count," Justice Mantha observed. He also said that the police should maintain and document proposed routes of rally and estimated turnout and ensure that the rally is conducted peacefully.