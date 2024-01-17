Commando, woman killed, several injured in fresh Manipur violence

A Manipur Police commando was killed and three others injured when suspected armed militants attacked them in Manipur’s Moreh along the Myanmar border on Wednesday, police said.

As security personnel tried to shift their three injured colleagues to hospital for treatment, a group of reported tribals, including women, obstructed them and clashed with the forces, owing to which a tribal woman was killed and a few others injured in the border town, 110 km from state capital Imphal, and an old and important trading centre on the India-Myanmar border.

Police officials in Imphal said police commando Wangkhem Somorjit was killed and three others injured when suspected militants attacked the security forces, who were conducting a search of different vehicles in Moreh in Tengnoupal district in search of suspected militants.

Somorjit is from the Malom area of Imphal West district.

Heavy exchange of fire between security forces and the suspected militants were reported in three different locations in Moreh areas since Wednesday morning, a police official said.

The militants reportedly also fired rocket-propelled grenade shells on the security forces. Tension ran high in the bordering areas and additional security forces including Assam Rifles units have rushed to the region to control the situation.

Apprehending fresh violence, the district administration imposed a total curfew in trouble-torn Tengnoupal district from Tuesday afternoon.