Police complaint against BJP's Pragya Thakur over 'derogatory' speech against minorities in K'taka

The complainant accused Pragya Thakur of making a highly "blasphemous" and "derogatory" speech against the minority community while speaking at the function. She had asked people to give a befitting answer to love jihad in the same fashion.



She further asked Hindus to take care of their girl children and keep weapons at home. If there is no weapon at least sharpen the knife used for cutting vegetables. "They had killed our Harsha with a knife. They have used knives to kill Hindu activists, we have to keep our knives sharpened to face any eventualities. If our knife cuts vegetables well, it can be effective on our enemies as well."