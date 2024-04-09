Police detain Karni Sena leader ahead of his protest against Rupala's remarks

Police detained Karni Sena leader Raj Shekhawat from outside the Ahmedabad airport on Tuesday, 9 April, hours before his plan to gherao the BJP's Gujarat headquarters in Gandhinagar, an official said.

Shekhawat, the national president of Karni Sena, an outfit of the Kshatriya or Rajput community, on Sunday gave a call to gherao the state BJP headquarters 'Kamalam' in protest against Union minister Parshottam Rupala's remarks on the community and the party's refusal to remove him as its Rajkot Lok Sabha seat candidate.

"We have detained Raj Shekhawat from the airport," assistant commissioner of police (G Division) VN Yadav said.

Addressing a gathering in Rajkot on 22 March, Rupala remarked that erstwhile ‘maharajas’ succumbed to the persecution of foreign rulers as well as the Britishers. He further said these ‘maharajas’ broke bread with these rulers and also married off their daughters to them.