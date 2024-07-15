Police file supplementary charge sheet in 2023 Parliament security breach case

The Delhi Police Monday, 15 July, filed a supplementary charge sheet before a court in New Delhi in connection with Parliament security breach in 2023 on the anniversary of the 2001 terror attack.

The police filed the charge sheet before additional sessions judge Hardeep Kaur after obtaining requisite sanctions to prosecute all the accused under the stringent Unlawful Activates (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Meanwhile, the court also extended the judicial custody of all accused persons till the same date.

Special public prosecutor (SPP) Akhand Pratap Singh informed the judge during the brief hearing that the police have obtained the requisite sanctions from the authorities concerned to prosecute the accused persons under sections of UAPA.