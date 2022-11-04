Police notice to Yati Narsinghanand against holding 'dharma sansad' in Ghaziabad

Furthermore, prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 have been enforced in the district in view of civic body elections, the police officer said.



The police served notice on Narsinghanand on Thursday instructing him not to organise the "dharma sansad" and the preparatory meeting.



In a press statement, the priest said, "Dharma Sansad will be held in the temple premises that is why no permission is required for it. And, it is not being held for the first time. We will organise it at any cost. If police and administration create hindrance, seers will lodge their protest."