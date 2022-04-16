Police question three for putting up saffron flags outside JNU

Delhi Police have bound down three persons for defacing public property outside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in the national capital on Friday, an official said.



In a case where a person is bound down, he/she is not booked under any legal provision but released subject to the condition that he/she will appear before the police for further probe.



The three members of 'Hindu Sena' -- a right wing organisation -- had put up saffron flags outside JNU, forcing the police to initiate legal action and remove the said flags from there.



"Three persons who were involved in the offence were bound down as per the legal procedure. The vehicle used in commission of offence has been seized," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest), Manoj C.