Police scrutiny of Madrasa teachers from outside Assam: Himanta

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that all teachers who came from outside Assam to teach in Madrasas in the state may be asked to appear "from time to time" in the nearest police station.

The move comes after police cracked down on alleged modules of terrorist organisation Ansarul Bangla Team, and 51 Bangladeshis were discovered among the preachers at Madrasas.

Sarma said that a checklist has been prepared for the Madrasas, though the state is yet to "enter into an agreement with stakeholders, but things are moving in the right direction”.