Police seal Navi Mumbai meat shop for 'hurting' religious sentiments

The Navi Mumbai police have sealed a meat shop after it was alleged that a religious name had been painted on a goat brought there for slaughter, an official said on Sunday.

Acting on a complaint, the police on Saturday sealed the shop at CBD Belapur and registered a case against three persons, including its owners and a worker, he said.

Quoting the complaint, the official said 22 goats had been brought to the shop for slaughter but one of the animals had a religious name painted on it.

The complainant also accused the trio of “ill-treating” the goat.

The three, identified as Mohammad Shafi Sheikh, Sajid Shafi Sheikh, and Kuyyam, have been booked under IPC section 295 (A) read with 34 for hurting religious sentiments and under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, he said.

The police have also taken up the matter with the civic corporation and other authorities for cancellation of the shop’s licence, the official added.