Police search for Amritpal Singh expanded to deras in Hoshiarpur

Punjab Police expanded their search for Amritpal Singh on Friday to 'deras' and other possible hideouts of the fugitive preacher in Hoshiarpur district, where some suspects had abandoned their car following a chase three days ago.

Police sources said barricades have been placed at key choke points and a thorough search of all vehicles in Marnaian and nearby villages was underway. They said police officials were also searching deras, residential places, small rooms set up near tubewells and even shelter for animals in several villages.

The radical preacher has been on the run since a police crackdown on his outfit Waris Punjab De on March 18. He has, however, appeared in two purported videos and an audio clip released on social media in the past three days.