Police seek public help to identify man caught in obscene act in Delhi metro

The Delhi Police's Metro wing has sought public help to identify the man who, in a viral video, was seen masturbating while sitting on a seat in Delhi Metro.

"This man was performing an obscene act in Delhi metro and he is now wanted in FIR NO.02/23 PS IGIA metro. Please inform SHO IGIA metro on 8750871326 or 1511 (control room) or 112 (police helpline). Identity of the informer will be kept confidential. Help Delhi Police," DCP Metro said in a tweet while sharing the picture of the accused.

In April, the Delhi Police had registered a case in connection with a viral video. A senior police officer said that police took suo motu action and a case under section 294 (obscene acts and songs) of the IPC has been registered.

