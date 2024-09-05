Police use force as Youth Congress protests against Kerala CM

A Youth Congress protest march to the secretariat demanding the resignation of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan over LDF MLA P.V. Anvar's allegations against top IPS officers in the state turned violent as police used water cannons on the protestors and lathi-charged them.

State vice-president of the Youth Congress Abin Varkey was surrounded by police personnel and brutally beaten, causing injuries to his head, according to visuals shown on TV channels.

Varkey, who was seen bleeding from his head due to the beating, refused to leave the protest site for the hospital and demanded action against a certain police officer.

Several other YC activists were injured in the police action.

While Varkey refused to budge from the site, YC state president Rahul Mamkootathil was forcibly removed from the area and put in a police bus before being taken away despite protesters' efforts to prevent it.