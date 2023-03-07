Police will kill one of Atiq Ahmed's sons in fake encounter: SP's Ram Gopal Yadav

"There is pressure on the police from the top to kill whoever they find. Whoever gets caught will be killed. Both sons of Atiq Ahmed were caught by the police on the very first day. One of them will be killed in the coming days... You all will see," Yadav claimed.



"When our Constitution gives a man the fundamental right to live, then you cannot take someone's life. There is no other way than the legal way. Those who carry out fake encounters are booked for murder," he said.



Two other accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, Arbaaz and Vijay Chowdhary alias Usman, were killed in encounters with the police on February 27 and March 6 respectively.



On Monday, Ahmed's family held a press conference in Prayagraj on Monday and expressed apprehension that he, his brothers and sons would be killed in a fake encounter by the police and requested Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for help.