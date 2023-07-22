Political parties in Kashmir call for lifting of ban on Muharram processions

Political parties in Kashmir on Saturday demanded the revocation of the ban on Muharram processions, saying it's not justified as the government claims normalcy has returned to the valley and all other religious processions are allowed.

Muharram processions have not been allowed in the valley since the eruption of militancy in the 1990s.

National Conference chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq questioned the ban on Muharram processions in Kashmir when other religious processions are allowed.

"Muharram processions should be allowed. The LG and home minister of the country are saying that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved. So, I don't see any reason why processions on 8th and 9th (mourning days of) Muharram through the traditional routes should be stopped," Sadiq told PTI.