Political parties should together discuss problems of Tripura's indigenous people: Tipra Motha chief

"If the Tipra Motha doesn't get an official notification on the dialogue over a constitutional solution, its position will be same as it is today. We can't commit the same mistake of the IPFT when it joined the BJP-led cabinet after the 2018 assembly elections. Ignoring 30 per cent (14 lakh Tiprasa people) will not match with the vision of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'," he said.



Debbarma also rejected the possibility of a split within the party, affirming that the 13 party MLAs will not quit the Tipra Motha, as people gave them the mandate to work for the indigenous people of the state.



While the BJP has made it clear that it is unwilling to concede a division of the tiny state of Tripura, its leadership has spoken of a willingness to give more legislative, financial and executive powers to the TTAADC.